GUISLEMAN, Robert Allen Age 74, of Xenia passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton. He was born December 11, 1945, in Xenia, the son of Robert G. and Mary A. (Moler) Guisleman. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother; Ronald Guisleman; and his granddaughter, Nyla Guisleman. He is survived by wife of 56 years, Jean Ann (Fugate) Guisleman; sons, Robert A. of Phoenix, AZ; Thomas G. (Amy Hope) of Xenia; Michael K. (Julie) of Wilmington; Mark E. of Dayton; Matthew C. (Crystal) of Wilmington; and Nathan S. of Xenia; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Bellitt and Shirley Cline; as well as numerous nieces and nephews Bob retired from General Motors in 1999. After his retirement he worked at Airborne and Lowes in Wilmington. He was a graduate of Xenia High School 1963 and proudly served in the US Army. The family will celebrate his life during private services. He will be interred at Valley View Memorial Gardens at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com

