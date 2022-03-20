GULVAS, Anna L.



Age 92, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. Anna was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles J. Evans and Al



Gulvas; she was also preceded by a grandson, Michael



Archdeacon. She is survived by a son, Charles Evans; daughter Angela "Angie" (Eric) Archdeacon; grandson, Eric (Sarah) Archdeacon II; and by a great-grandson Aiden Michael



Archdeacon. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral



services will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials in Anna's memory may be directed to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

