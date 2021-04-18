GUNDERMAN, Gary P.



Gary P. Gunderman, formerly of Springfield, passed peacefully at home in Dublin, OH, on April 9th, 2021, after surviving ALS for several years. He was born to Mildred "Billie" Merz and Paul Gunderman on



November 9, 1949, in Columbus, OH. Gary graduated from Ohio Northern University where he was a member of



Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army and went on to receive his master's degree in Regional and City Planning from The Ohio State University. He was certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners and served in



several planning positions in Bettendorf, IA, Springfield, OH, Dane County (Madison), WI, and Delaware, OH, before



retiring from his position as Planning Manager for the City of Dublin, OH, in 2015.



Gary is survived by his wife of 34 years, Chris Kelley; and his cousins - the Waters family – Bill, Frances, Vincent, and



Anthony (Caryn Epstein).



Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER DUBLIN. A private burial with military honors will be held at Union Cemetery in Columbus.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Gunderman Fund - Dublin Community Foundation, P.O. Box 709, Dublin, OH 43017.



To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.



To share a video memory, visit https://bit.ly/32hVyDv.

