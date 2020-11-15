GUNDOLF, Rebecca L.



69, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born June 24, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jim & Nell Bagford. Beci was a loving mother and devoted grandmother. She is survived by a son, Andy (Melissa) Gundolf & daughter, Audra (Kevin)



Haynes; grandchildren, Faith, Grace & Isaac Gundolf, Brigette, Natalie & Jenna



Haynes; Brothers, Alan (Mary) Bagford, Phil Bagford & John (Paige) Bagford; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Larry Gundolf & son, Sgt. Paul R. Gundolf. Private Services & burial at Emmanuel Cemetery will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WoundedWarriorProject.org. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



