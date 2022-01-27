Hamburger icon
GUNTER, William

GUNTER, William R.

Age 79, of Brookville, formerly of Arcanum, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Hospice of Miami County. He was preceded in death by his first wife Kay, by his second wife Shanda, by his parents,

Robert Gunter Sr. and Lillian Gunter and by a brother, Robert Gunter Jr. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. Bill is survived by a daughter, Sara Mae Gibson; son, Richard Gunter and his wife Ina Adams-Gunter; 4 grandchildren; brother, Daniel (Bonnie) Gunter; step-children, Lisa Johnson, Kurt Carothers, Michelle Carter and Julie Langford and their families. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 7 pm Tue., Feb. 1 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309. The family will

receive friends from 6 pm, Tuesday until service time. A

private inurnment will be held at the convenience of the

family. Condolences may be sent by going online to


www.gilbert-fellers.com or www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

