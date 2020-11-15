X

GURLEY, Betty

GURLEY, Betty Jean

Age 78 of Dayton, OH departed this life Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born May 10, 1942 in West Blocton, AL to the late Faris Queen

Fuller and Silister Tait. She was employed with WPAFB and Montgomery County Administration. She was baptized as a

Jehovah's Witness. Betty was

also preceded in death by; son, Timothy B. Gurley and sister,

Lola Mae Tait. She is survived by her husband, Herbert Gurley; (3) children, Leslie Michelle Gurley, Patricia Ann (Gerald)

Warren and Herbert Vincent Gurley; 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 6 great, great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Thomas

Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave, Trotwood, OH. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

