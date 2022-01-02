Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

GUSTAFSON, JOHN

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GUSTAFSON, John A.

"Gus"


December 27, 1963 –

December 24, 2021

Vancouver, Washington


Beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. John A. Gustafson, 57,

of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on December 24, 2021.

John is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Cathleen Gustafson, and his children, Daylene Gustafson, and Phillip Gustafson.

In addition, surviving family members include his brothers Robert and William as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

His memorial will be:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Evergreen Memorial Gardens

Funeral Chapel

1101 NE 112th Avenue

Vancouver, WA 98684

There will be a live Tribucast for those who cannot attend the memorial.


https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/3136282502

He improved the lives of all who knew him.

He will be missed.


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Laufersweiler, Joyce
2
FUNK, Matthew
3
BRUBAKER, Carol
4
BRICKLES, Beverly
5
COTTON, Tyrone
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top