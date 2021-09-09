GUSTIN, Daniel Lee



73, of Sciotoville, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family, Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his home in Sciotoville. Daniel was born March 27, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, a son of the late Dwight and Dorothy Hayes Gustin.



Daniel was a jack of all trades, always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell, had a heart and a half, could make a friend anywhere he went, was loved by many and will be deeply missed.



Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one brother, Edward Gustin and two sisters, Marolyn Gustin and Carolyn Troutwine, and one niece, Gina Motes.



He is survived by two sons, Ty Gustin Sr. and Daniel (Amanda) Johnson, one daughter, Amanda (Ryan) Gustin, three nephews, Ed (Tonya) Haley, Bill Hasenjager and James Fink, nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a special friend,



Bobbie Sherman.



A private service will be held at a later date. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky, is in charge of the



arrangements.

