GUSTIN, Leah R.



Age 85 of West Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Leah was born in Dayton, OH, on March 3, 1935, to the late Dennis and Dorothy (Stone) Moyer. She was



preceded in death by her parents, son Gary Gustin in 1996 and sister Sandy Grieshop. Leah is survived by her husband of 69 years Norman Gustin; 2 children Terry and Deborah Gustin of Germantown, Vicky Schwenck of West Carrollton; sister Karen Miller of Dayton; 4 grandchildren Chris Gustin, Michael Gustin, Leah Steedand and Jason Reed; 6 great-grandchildren Layne, Kailyn, Ellie, Madison, Bryce and Adria. Graveside



funeral services will be Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 12 noon at Ellerton Cemetery with Pastor Jon Kibler officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked for The Leukemia Society, 4370 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242. Masks are required for attendance of the graveside service. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

