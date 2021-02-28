GUTIERREZ, Jose T.



85, of Springfield, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021,



in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jose was born November 8, 1935, in Zacatecas,



Mexico, to Francisca (Luna) Gutierrez. He was the patriarch of the family and loved



spending time with his countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was also a member of St. Bernard Church. He is survived by four children, Lupe (Lonnie) Curtis, Rosario Thomas, Mario (Heather) Gutierrez and Marcelino (Heather Smith) Gutierrez; numerous grandchildren, including Kevin (Ani), Natasha (Karl), Amanda, Alyssa, Allison, Jacob, Caleb, Daniel, Alexis, Dominick, Jazmin, Mya, Jose, Esabel, Jamara (Rodney), Paula, Fawn, Audrey, Joshua and Elizabeth; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by a son, Jose Antonio; and a daughter, Kim Ann. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

