GUTMANN (Scheper), Nancy



The world lost a kind, gentle soul on September 20 when Nancy Gutmann, age 72, of Centerville surrendered to



complications from her 10-year battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Our Lord Jesus Christ welcomed Nancy into Heaven with open arms.



Nancy was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Joseph and Dorothy Scheper on January 10, 1949. She grew up in in East Dayton and Kettering and was a 1967 graduate of Alter High School where she met the love of her life, Bob Gutmann. Nancy worked for Ohio Bell, Key Bank and Gutmann and Middleton until retirement. In retirement, they traveled and enjoyed life to the fullest.



Nancy had many passions including spending time with family and friends, traveling, UD basketball, competitive tennis,



racquetball and golf. She was an active member of Incarnation Church in Centerville and a member of Our Lady of



Perpetual Help in Lafollette, TN. She cherished her time at Norris Lake with Bob and with family and friends. Nancy was very friendly and conversed with everyone she met. Through these passions and conversations, she made many life-long friends. What brought Nancy incredible, pure joy was spending time with, and attending all the activities of, her 5 grandchildren. Her grandchildren adored her and lit up when she was around. They will treasure every memory.



Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Bob Gutmann; sons Jim (Ann) Gutmann of Springboro and Brian (Stacy) Gutmann of Springboro; grandchildren Bailey, Max, Carson, Brady and Paige all of Springboro; brothers Jerry (Bev) Scheper and Ron (Paula) Scheper; sisters-in-law Linda Scheper, Rosalie Scheper, Diane Jones and Sue Smith; brother-in-law Tom (Debbie) and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Dot Scheper, brothers Joe Scheper and Tom Scheper, parents-in-law Rupert and Mildred Gutmann and brother-in-law



Bobby Jones.



Nancy will be remembered as a devoted, generous, loving wife, mother, grandma and friend. She will be greatly missed.



The family will receive family and friends Thursday evening, from 4-7 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. in Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at Incarnation Church in Centerville at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately



follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hospice of Dayton.

