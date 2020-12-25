GUY, Arthur

GUY III, Arthur H. "Art"



Arthur "Art" Henry Guy III, 64, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Art will be remembered as a kind, loving, and fun Husband, Dad, Papa and friend. He



is preceded in death by his



father, Arthur II; mother,



Audrey; and sister, Patricia



Patrick. He is survived in death by wife, Charlotte Bauer. He is



also survived by five children: Angel and Jim Dillard, Patrice and Dennis Canham, Jesse and Nichol Silva, Liz and Stephen Lint and Robert and Jessica Bauer and 15 grandchildren. Art's wishes were fulfilled and his body was donated to be used for science by Wright State University. A memorial service will be held in Spring 2021.

