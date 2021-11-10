GUY, Connie

GUY (Castello), Connie Sue



Age 76 of Medway, passed away Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Connie was born in Barnesville, Ohio, September 17th, 1945. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred Castello. In addition to her parents, Connie is preceded in death by her late husband Kenny Guy; five brothers Ed, Mike, Jerry, Gene, and Bernard and two sisters, Joann Wilson, and Betty Hinkle. Connie is survived by her three children Leslie (Mike) Walker of Tipp City and sons Terry (Shawna) and Jerry Urbanas all of Dayton; She was an adoring grandmother to three grandchildren Lacy (Matt) Strayer, Dylan (Kayla) Walker and Jesse (Allyson) Walker and also of five great-grandchildren Beau, Cora Rose, Chet, Winnie, and Millie.



Connie is also survived by her very special friend and partner John Reed of Medway. Connie donated her body to the Wright State University School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program.

