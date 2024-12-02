GUY, Ella L.



Ella L. Guy, age 91 of Dayton OH, passed away on Thurs, Nov 21, 2024. Funeral service will be held Wed, Dec 4, 2024, 11:00 am at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave, Dayton OH 45417, Dr. Herman L. Walker, Pastor, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Tuesday (12/3) 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the church. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Internment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com