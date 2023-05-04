Gwynne, Christopher Anthony "Chris"



Christopher "Chris" Anthony Gwynne, age 19 of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2023, due to injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Born on November 25, 2003, to Antoine Lamar Gwynne Sr. and Crystal Annette Heflin in Dayton, Ohio. Chris was a Senior at Northmont City Schools and was set to graduate with the Class of 2023. He was currently employed at Buffalo Wild Wings in Englewood. Chris never knew a stranger and lit up every room that he walked into. He was a loyal confidant to his friends and family members and would look out and protect them. Chris enjoyed watching sporting events, boxing, and playing video games in his spare time. Most importantly, Chris loved being around his friends and family members. Chris is survived by his mother: Crystal (Dan Harris) Heflin, father: Antoine Gwynne Sr., siblings: Antoine Gwynne II, Adriana Gwynne, Arion Gwynne, Jusiah Gwynne, Paris Gwynne, & London Gwynne, aunts and uncles: Damone (Salome), Mike, Marc Jr., Kerry Jr. (Jenise), Ti'arra, Norrell, Donise, cousins: Sean (Desi), Jayda, T'mberlin, Kimberly, Jordyn, Ryenn, George, Vay, & Donovan, grandmother: Tina (Kerry Sr.) Brown, great grandmother: Mary Zoober, along with a host of cousins, family members, and friends. Chris was preceded in death by his grandmother: Valeria Turner, grandfather: Marc Heflin Sr., and great grandfather: Brice Sims. A Visitation will be held for family and friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center (3271 Glen Helen Rd. Dayton, OH) with a Service to begin at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow the service at West Memory Gardens in Moraine. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

