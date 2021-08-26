HAACK, Virginia Rose



82, of Springfield, passed away August 10, 2021, in her home. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church after mass. It will start at 12:00 pm with a brief pause before the service starts for those who just want to come give condolences and not stay for the memorial. (Since she was cremated, this will take the place of a viewing.) Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, St. Vincent De Paul, I.H.N., or to the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

