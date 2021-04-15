HABER, Winnie E. McQueen Williams



Winnie E. McQueen Williams Haber, of West Chester, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2021. She was born the fourth of six children to Samuel and Blanche



(Edwards) McQueen on



October 20, 1940, in West



Harrison, Indiana. Winnie graduated from Bright High School; attended Miller-Draughn



Business College and began working at the Western Southern Life Insurance Company where she retired after 42 years of service. She married Darrell Williams on November 25, 1976, and was a member of the Grace Baptist Church. Winnie was a long time member of the American Business Women's Association and served as an Officer for many years. In 1991, she was honored as the Middletown Chapter ABWA Woman of the Year and competed in Las Vegas for the top 10 Business Women of ABWA. Those surviving who will cherish her



memory include sisters, Norma (William) Rudicil, Joyce Wilson, Naomi (Ron) Poe; brother, Audley (Joyce) McQueen and



sister-in-law, Peg McQueen; step-daughters, Beth (Bob) Ward and Kelly Brown and three step-grandchildren and five great-step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Those preceding her in death include her parents; her husband,



Darrell; brother, Donald McQueen; a nephew and a great-niece.



Friends may visit with the family 10 am -12 pm, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Rd., Franklin, OH, until the Celebration of Life Service begins at 12 pm.



Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons or a charity of your choice.


