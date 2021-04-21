HACKER, Frances

HACKER (nee Blanton), Frances Pauline



Age 94 of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was born January 31, 1927, in Stanford, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dora and Mary Blanton (nee McCurry). On March 20, 1945, in Vallejo, California, she



married Dewey Hacker who preceded her in death on April 14, 2013. She is survived by her son Larry Hacker; daughter-in-law Deborah Hacker; grandson Chris (Amie) Hacker; granddaughter Paulie (Will) Gardner and great-grandchildren Ian, Aiden, Alex and Katie; also survived by numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Dewey; son Gary and 9 brothers and sisters.



Visitation will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 10 AM until time of service, (12 Noon) at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Pastor Darrell Stone to officiate. Entombment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. Donations may be sent to the



Fairfield Civitan Club. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com.

