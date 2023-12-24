Hacker, Lorraine

HACKER (Richter), Lorraine



Lorraine Hacker (Richter) aged 87, Fairfield Twp. beloved wife of Ronald F. Hacker and beloved mother of Ronald K. Hacker and David B. Hacker departed this life on December 17 at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash after a short illness. Lorraine was born on March 21, 1936, to Victor J. Richter and Nola Richter (Mundinger) in Trenton, OH. Lorraine graduated from Trenton HS in 1954 and worked briefly at the Ohio Casualty Ins. Co. before marrying Ronald F. Hacker at the Westside Baptist Church on June 9, 1956. When her sons were born, Lorraine became a homemaker for her family and enjoyed seeing her sons and grandsons through college. She traveled extensively throughout the U.S. with her husband and enjoyed beach combing, hiking, shell and rock collecting throughout all the lower 48 states. Lorraine was a member of the Fairfield Neighbors and Newcomers Club where for many years, with her friends, went on frequent antiquing excursions around the local area. At home, she was proficient at needlework, embroidery, quilting, and crocheting. Lorraine leaves behind her beloved husband Ronald (to whom she was married for 67 years), her two sons, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild.



Private services were held at the Rose Hill funeral home with burial at the cemetery there afterwards. Donations may be made to the charity at Hospice of Cincinnati Blue Ash. Special thanks are extended to Jackie and Michele who were with Lorraine during her final days. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Hacker family.



