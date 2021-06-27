HACKER, Marianna



Age 92, of Union, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. She had retired as Business Administrator from the W.H. Kiefhaber Company in Dayton. Marianna was a longtime active member of First Grace church in Vandalia where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She loved spending time with her family and going on trips with her church family. She is survived by sister-in-law: Sylvia Wertz of Brookville, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Owen and Mary Katherine (Wombold) Hacker, siblings:



Warren Hacker, Vernon Hacker, Robert Hacker, Ruth Millhoff, Homer Hacker and David Hacker. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens near New Carlisle. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Marianna and to leave an online condolences, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

