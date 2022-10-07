HACKER, Owen D.



Age 94, of Sardinia, Ohio, died Tues., October 4, 2022.



He was born January 13, 1928, in Hamilton, OH, son of the late Claude O. and Nora Arnold Hacker Sr.



Surviving are son, John Hacker, daughter, Gail (John) Carraher, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 6 brothers and many nieces and nephews.



Owen was preceded in death by his wife, June Ann Hacker, 4 brothers and a sister.



Services will be held at the Sardinia United Methodist Church, Monday, October 10, 2022, at 12:00 pm with Greg Inboden officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery where the U.S. Army will conduct military honors.



Friends will be received at the Sardinia United Methodist Church Monday, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm.



The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.



Contributions in Owen's memory may be made to the Sardinia United Methodist Church or Hospice of Hope. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

