HADDIX, NANCY

HADDIX (Gray), Nancy C.
An angel on Earth-Nancy C. (Gray) Haddix, 85, of Springfield, Ohio, went back to Heaven on the afternoon of May 19, 2022. Nancy was born on October 15, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Edna (Hickman) Gray; a brother, Max Gray; her sister, Judy Ensley; a son, William L. Haddix; and special cousin,
Connie Howell. Nancy is
survived by her brother, David (Suzy) Gray; her children,
Robert (Terri), Suzanne, Jeff, Danny, and Kenny (Melissa)
Haddix; her grandchildren, Bobby, Chris, Lee (Dalynn), John, Daniel (Lorissa), Nathaniel (Cherokee), Casey, Sierra, and
Xander; her great-grandchildren, Kayleigh (Daniel),
Christopher, Brylee, Cason, John Robert, Khloe, Melodee,
Daniel Lewis, and Khari; her great-great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Anthony; her nieces and nephews, Marcy, Aaron,
Elizabeth, Andrew (Cassie), and Jake. Nancy's love of her family was evident to all who knew her. Her kindness and gentle ways were words that described her best. She also had a joy of watching tennis-Rafael Nadal in particular. Her cat, Smokey, also gave her great joy and comfort in her final days. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Somerford Cemetery with Pastor Dick Johnson officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
