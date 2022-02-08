Haddix, Ruby

HADDIX (Conner),



Ruby LaVerne



Passed from this life on February 2, 2022. Born in Harlingen, Texas, to Virgil Preston and



Mildred Leona (Smith) Conner on May 8, 1938. Her father died before LaVerne was one year old and her mother



married George Hansel Lindon. He was the only dad she knew. LaVerne married James Arthur Haddix on August 20, 1956, in Durant, Oklahoma. They celebrated sixty-one years of



marriage before he passed away on October 8, 2017.



She is survived by her precious daughter, Lisa Marie Stratton of Hamilton, Ohio; two sisters that she raised, Shirley Ann



(David) Cornett and Diane (Gary) Coy of West Carrollton, Ohio; Granny to four grandchildren, Tammy Lynn Saylor, James Alan Smith, Jason Lee Smith, and Michael Brandon (Isis) Johnson; three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. LaVerne was also known as grandma to Tony Brannon, Andy Meyers, and their children. A very special nephew, David Ray (Vanya) Conner and their family; sister-in-law, Bonnie Akers and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents,



loving husband, Jim; precious daughter, Cathy Lynn Hacker; her brother Edwin Ray (Dottie) Conner; her granddaughter, Cynthia Brannon; great-grandson Daniel Smith; A very special aunt and uncle, Robert and Myrtle Goad, that raised her; her dear father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Juanita Haddix.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road Hamilton, OH 45011.



Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.

