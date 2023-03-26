Hade, Joyce E.



HADE, Joyce Elaine, age 90, passed away on March 21, 2023. She was born on December 30, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio to William and Theodora Hazel. For 36 years, Joyce was passionate about teaching and immensely loved by all of her students in the Maumee School District. She was married to the love of her life, Donald R. Hade, for 69 years. She also worshiped at Bethel Assembly of God in Perrysburg for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers Lin Hazel, Don Hazel; and sister-in-law Jeanne Hazel. Joyce is survived by her children Debra (Steven) Moore of Dayton, Julie (Rick) Kosier of Maumee, and Chris (Terry) Hade of Maumee; her wonderful brother Neil Hazel; grandchildren Courtnee (Kaleb) Held, John Kosier and fiance' Cindy Millslagle, Nikole (Chris) Dubon, Toby Hade, Nick Hade and Danielle Lashaway, Travis Moore, and Jillian (Shawn) Kovacs; 14 great grandchildren Kailee (Waren) Black, Keegan, Camryn, Noah, Izabelle, Christian, Maxwell, Ivan, Matthew, Noah, Levi, Cody, Amelia and Keir; 1 great great-granddaughter on the way; her sister-in-laws Loretta Hazel and Connie Hazel; cousins Gary (Dottie) Hazel, Mark (Ally) Scharf and Virginia Scharf and numerous cousins. There will be a service to celebrate Joyce's life at Baker-Hazel & Snider 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton, Ohio 45415 at 3pm Tuesday March 28, 2023 with a visitation from 1pm until time of service at the funeral home. Officiating by Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart. Live-streaming will be available on our website. Interment will be at Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bethel Assembly of God or please send flowers to someone you love or make a donation to your favorite charity or scholarship fund in Joyce's memory. The family would like to send deepest thanks to everyone who prayed for Joyce. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

