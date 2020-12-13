HADI, Syed

HADI, Dr. Syed Abdul M.D.



It is with deep sadness that the Hadi family announces the death of Dr. Syed Abdul Hadi M.D. Dr. Hadi passed away at the age of 81 at Villa Springfield Nursing & Rehab Center on Friday, December 4th, 2020, after battling complications



related to COVID.



Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 5th at Miami Valley Islamic Association of Springfield. The burial also took place the same day at Calvary cemetery in Springfield. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME assisted with his



arrangements.



Born in Hyderabad, India, on January 24th, 1939, he was the son of the late Syed Yusuf & Saeeda Begum Yusuf. Dr. Hadi was a graduate of Osmania University School of Medicine in Hyderabad. He completed a residency in pathology at Montefiore Hospital in New York, New York, & completed



additional residency in pathology at both Prince George



General Hospital in Cheverly Maryland, & Queens University Hospital in Kingston, Ontario. Although he began his career working as a pathologist, he also worked at times as an



emergency room physician, & also as a general practitioner serving the Ohio & Pennsylvania areas.



He is survived by his wife Beverly, Springfield, OH; daughters: Mimi, Voorhees NJ; Shahana, Columbus, OH; sons: Saleem,



Arizona; Vaseem, Cleveland, OH; brothers: Majid, New York; & Hanif, Hyderabad India; sisters: Moina (Naiem), Florida; & Faryal (Abutaher),Ontario Canada; & many nieces & nephews.



He was predeceased by his brother Wahed; sisters: Hafeez, Mohammedi, Fouzia, & Naeema.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dr. Hadi's family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



