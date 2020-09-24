HADICK, Sandra

HADICK (Seifert), Sandra Lee "Sandi" Age 57, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Bob and Karen Seifert; husband, Robert Jerome Hadick; children, Melissa Joy Shelton and Robert Matthew Hadick; brother, Ryan Seifert; and grandchildren, Camden, Kinsley Lee and Kadence Shelton. Numerous other friends and relatives survive and find happiness and joy in Sandi's life. Sandi was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on July 12, 1963. She grew up in numerous cities around Michigan, graduating from Farmington High School in Farmington, MI. She attended Michigan State University as a college freshman where she met her husband of 37 years, Robert "Bob" Hadick. After her freshman year of college Sandi followed Bob down to The Ohio State University where she would become a lifelong Buckeye Fan. On September 1, 1984, Robert J. Hadick and Sandra Lee Seifert were married. Melissa Joy followed on October 31, 1985 and Robert Matthew on November 2, 1989. Although Sandi had taken a break from college to raise her kids and support her family, she never gave up on her education. In 1999 Sandi completed a Bachelor of Arts in English from Wright State University. She went on to complete her Master's Degree in English Composition and Rhetoric at Wright State University, finishing with a perfect 4.0 GPA in 2001. Sandi was a deeply beloved mom, daughter and grandmother, affectionately known to Kinsley and Kadence as "Mimi". She loved yoga and Pilates, having received her teaching certification in both. She was also a voracious reader and enjoyed learning new things. Her happiest times were with her husband Robert and her family, especially going to soccer tournaments and traveling on family vacations. Her greatest joys were her children, Melissa and Rob, and spending time with her grandchildren, Camden, Kinsley, and Kady Shelton. She will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 North Main St. Centerville, OH 45459 on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 9:30 am to 11 am followed directly by a service. Burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandi's memory may be sent to one of the charities that she volunteered with and believed strongly in: Operation BBQ https://operationbbqrelief.org/apis/volunteer/donation, Miami Valley Women's Center at https://womenscenter.org/, Condolences can be shared at www.routsong.com. Services will be live streamed via Routsong's YouTube Channel.

