HAEMMERLE, Michael E.



Haemmerle, Michael Edward, 76, of Springfield, died on Tuesday December 26, 2023. He was born in Springfield on January 10, 1947 to Robert and Myrtle Haemmerle. Mike graduated from Catholic Central and attended Xavier University, before joining the United States Air Force. He retired from Navistar after working 37 years as a supervisor. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Jeanne (Singleton); three children, Lori (Robert) Fenwick, Brian (Amy) and Greg. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and brother, Bob (Ginny) Haemmerle. He was preceded in death by his son, Andy. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday at St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.



