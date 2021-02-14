HAGAN, Jerome F.



"Jerry"



On Friday, February 5, 2021, Jerome F. "Jerry" Hagan, passed from this life. Born



October 1, 1933, Jerry was



preceded in death by his father and mother, Francis J., and



Colette A. (Geis) Hagan, and his first wife, Virginia L.



"Ginny" (Martindale) Hagan. He was also preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Keith Taylor, and Stephen Walker. He is survived by his wife, Merry (Kronour) Hagan of Bradenton, Florida; his daughters



Deborah A. Hagan, of Springfield, Illinois; Kathleen S. Hagan, of Seminole, Florida; Laura L. Hagan of St. Petersburg, Florida; and son Stephen J. Hagan of Seminole, Florida. He is also



survived by his brother and sister-in-law Patrick D. and Nancy P. Hagan, his brother and sister-in-law John T. and Norma J. Hagan, six grandsons, five great-grandchildren, and three



nieces and three nephews.



Jerry was a graduate of Chaminade High School, the United States Military Academy, Texas A&M University, and the



Salmon P. Chase School of Law.



At Chaminade, Jerry was a member of the Class of 1951. Academically, he was a regular honor-roll qualifier, a three-year homeroom class officer, and Mathematics Club president.



Athletically, he earned five varsity letters as a basketball and football player, and he was selected to the Dayton All-City Teams for two years as a basketball team guard and football team quarterback/safety. Jerry was inducted into the National Honor Society, the National Athletic Honor Society, and the National Mathematics Honor Society. He was named the White-Allen Chevrolet Scholar-Athlete of Dayton and chosen for the National Babe Ruth Foundation Sportsmanship Award. He was Secretary of the Senior Class and captain of the



basketball team. He was an early inductee into the Chaminade-Julienne Athletic Hall of Fame.



At West Point, Jerry entered his plebe year as one of the youngest cadets at the Academy. He earned a Bachelor of



Science in Engineering and was a four-year football player



under the legendary head coach Earl "Red" Blaik and assistant coaches Vincent Lombardi and Paul Deitzel, earning varsity letters as a defensive back, quarterback, and end. Jerry's name, along with letter winners under Blaik, is on the statue of Earl Blaik in the College Football Hall of Fame.



At Texas A&M, Jerry earned his Master of Science in Civil Engineering, after which, he served in Vietnam for a year as a combat engineer before resigning from nine-year's duty in the U. S. Army.



Working full-time with the Encrete Construction Company, Jerry took night classes at the Salmon P. Chase School of Law and passed the Ohio Bar in his first attempt. He then formed his own construction companies, the Hagan Construction Company, and the J.G. Stephen Co. He was a member of the Ohio Bar Association, the National Society of Professional



Surveyors, and the American Society of Civil Engineers.



In a full-length column about Jerry's future at West Point, Hall of Fame Sports Writer, Si Burick, concluded his article in this way: "Here's how Fuzzy Faust, perennial molder of champions at Chaminade, able teacher and coach, appraised young Hagan: 'He's a fine athlete, outstanding student, and one of the stoutest-hearted competitors I've ever coached or seen.' "



A celebration of Jerry's life is planned for spring or early summer in the Dayton Area.

