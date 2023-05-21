Hageman, Robert W.



Robert W. Hageman age 79, of Beavercreek, passed away January 30, 2023. His family's hearts are crushed knowing the details of his journey back home. The unfortunate circumstances leading to Robert's death were unforeseen, shocking, and far from his family's wishes for his last moments on this earth. Despite these unfortunate events the family is glad he will once again be with his wife Susan, his mother Alma Hageman, and his Grandparents Anna and Maximillian Preibisch. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Susan Jane Hageman, Grandparents Anna & Maximillian Preibisch, Parents Alma and Herman Hageman, Aunt Martha and Uncle Ray Rudd, Aunt Erna and Uncle Art Dalhammer, Uncle Fritz and Aunt Mildred Preibisch, Brother Roger H. Hageman, sister Virginia and brother in-law Walter Husson, father in-law John W. and mother in-law Beatrice B Crawford, Brother in-law J. David Crawford and Sister in-law Shirley A.He is survived by, brother in-law E. Craig Crawford, Sister in-law Barbara Hageman, his three children Robert A. Hageman, son Gregory A. Hageman (Tina), daughter Donna S. Howard (Allen), eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. A Memorial Service will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave. Belmont Chapel on May 27, 2023. Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Memorial Service commencing at 4:00 pm. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

