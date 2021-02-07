X

HAGEMAN, Susan

HAGEMAN, Susan J.

Susan J. Hageman, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Beatrice B.

Crawford and sister-in-

law, Shirley A. Crawford

(Sled); mother-in-law, Alma

Hageman (Herman); sister-in-law, Virginia Hussong

(Walter); brother-in-law, Roger Hageman (Barbara). She is survived by her loving husband, Robert W. Hageman of Beavercreek, Ohio; three children, Robert A. Hageman of Beavercreek, Ohio, Gregory A. Hageman (Tina) of Dayton, Ohio, Donna S. Howard (Allen) of Lima, Ohio; brothers, E. Craig Crawford of Dayton, Ohio and J. David Crawford of Redlands, California; eight grandchildren, twelve grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

No services will be held at this time.

Condolences for the family may be sent to

www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Your presence filled our hearts; your absence breaks them - You are and will forever be loved.

