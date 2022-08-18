HAGEN, Maria Luisa



Maria Luisa Hagen, 87, passed away on August 12, 2022. Born Maria Luisa Verdu Espí, February 14, 1935, in Jijona, Spain, the year before the start of the Spanish Civil War. She was the second oldest of 4 children. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was the center of her life and she enjoyed all that came with being a mother. She was a beautiful soul who touched many lives and a profound force in her children's lives.



In 1956, she moved to France where she met the love of her life, an American airman Elmer Hagen, whom she married. Maria was strong willed, determined, and resilient beyond words. She was a hard worker who kept busy with various work and her family. In 1976, Elmer and Maria decided to open "Michele's Restaurant" in Middletown, Ohio, so that Maria would be able to support herself and her youngest daughter, knowing Elmer's end was near. She was very outgoing and loved to talk to people. Customers loved to come to the restaurant for her home cooking and specials. Over the years she opened other restaurants, a convenience store, and bought properties. Maria was always rescuing stray animals and making sure they were taken care of, most often taking them in herself.



Her love of travel took her to different countries in Europe with Elmer, around the US and Mexico and back to Spain on many occasions. She loved to laugh and to cook (especially Paella), to drink white Zinfandel and to socialize with anyone willing to talk. She was a fiercely loving and tough mother. Most of all she was a true American patriot. She lived the American dream, worked hard and became a successful businesswoman. She was fiercely loyal to her new country and was grateful for all she had and her faith in God and life everlasting.



She is survived by three children, Michele Collins (John Collins), Marc Hagen and Melissa Hagen (Garrett Thompson) and grandchildren Matthew Hagen, Erica Hagen, Blake Collins, Megan Thompson, Kara Thompson, Michael Thompson, and four great-grandchildren.



Maria is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Elmer Hagen and Partner Louis Pickard. Services will be held at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral home in Middletown, Ohio. Visitation will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:30 am and services will be at 12:30pm. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Donations can be made in her name to Salvation Army, 1914 First Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45042.

