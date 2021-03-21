HAGGART, Roger Joseph



Roger Joseph Haggart, age 72 of West Milton, Ohio, passed away at home, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was born May 28, 1948, in South River, Ontario, to the late Lloyd and Dorothy Haggart. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his siblings, Jode, Dan, Eileen, Milt and Doreen.



Roger will be missed by his loving wife of 25 years, Elizabeth;



daughters, Janey Haggart and Wendy Haggart (Neil); siblings, Marie, Jack, Earl and Jim; many other family members and friends. Roger was a loving husband, father and an avid dog lover. He bred Min-Pins for many years. Roger retired from the corrugated box industry after 30 years. A special thanks to Roger's hospice nurse, Angie and aide, Melinda. Family will



receive friends Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. The state of Ohio is



under a mandatory mask order and has required face masks be worn in all public places. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Roger's memory to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center or Hospice of the Miami Valley. To share a memory of Roger or a condolence to his family, visit



