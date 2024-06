Haggerty, Kris



Kris Haggerty, age 66, of Bethel Township, passed away on May 15, 2024. He grew up in Fairborn, Ohio and was born on August 14, 1957 to the late Jean Haggerty. His memory will be cherished by his wife of 39 years, Erma Haggerty; his daughter, Sheri (Jeremy) Crowley; grandson: Jesse; his siblings: Kit (Sherry) Haggerty and Kim (Kelly) Tinsley; his sister-in-law Janet Vance; his brothers-in-law Jerry (Joyce) Ellis and Jeff (Shirley) Ellis; his cousins Kevin Ketring and Pam Thompson; nieces: Megan, Natalie, Nicolle, Kenyon, Trina, Jenny, Sarah and Laura; nephew: Adam; great-nieces & nephews, great-great-nieces & nephews; family and friends. www.newcomerdayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com