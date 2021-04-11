X

HAGGSTROM, Jon

HAGGSTROM, Jon Robert

Age 74, of Washington Township, OH, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born in Ogden, UT, on October 1, 1946. Jon was a loving Husband,

Father and Grandfather (Gramps). Memorial Services /Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Donations in the name of Jon

Robert Haggstrom can be made to SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Washington Township, OH 45458. To share a memory of Jon or leave his family a special memory, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

