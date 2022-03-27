dayton-daily-news logo
HAGSTROM, RICHARD

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HAGSTROM, Richard F.

(05/04/1950-03/23/2022) passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by his three children Karen, Kevin,

Kelly, their spouses and eight grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Tipp City Church of the

Nazarene. 1221 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH 45371. The family will receive friends starting at 3:00pm, with the service to

follow at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of

Richard or to leave his family a condolence, click the Share Memories button above.

