HAIGHT, Ruth C.



Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on



Monday, January 3, 2022. Ruth was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 8, 1936, to Albert E. Tabler and Hilda (Gardner) Tabler. She was a loving and



devoted wife to Victor J. Haight for 63 years before his passing in 2020.



Ruth is survived by her 8 children, Caprice Haight, Anthony (Susan) Haight, Christopher (Jane) Haight, Dmitri Haight,



Kerry (Susan) Haight, Nicole (John) Benintendi, Kyle (Ineke) Haight, and Stefan Haight; her 15 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles (Rita) Tabler. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Haight; her parents, Albert E. Tabler and Hilda Tabler; her siblings, Patricia Tabler, Marian Schmidtz, Albert J. Tabler, William J. Tabler, Kathryn Lives, and Joseph Tabler.



Prayer service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 8:45 AM, at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 9:30 AM with



Father Hoffman celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Memorial



contributions can be made to St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church. www.browndawsonflick.com.

