HAINES, Gerald Raymond "Jerry" 67, of Maineville, OH, died on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born September 22, 1952, in Dayton, OH, to Robert Irwin and Jeanette (nee: Knarr) Haines. Jerry was loved by the staff and his house mates at the Community Concepts where he resided. He was a very tactile person and was always carrying things in his hands. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Robert Neal and William Frederick Haines. Survivors include his two brothers, Lani Haines of Trotwood and John (Karen) Haines of Edgewood, KY. A graveside committal of his ashes will be held at a later date.


