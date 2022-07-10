dayton-daily-news logo
HAIRE, VERA

HAIRE, Vera

Age 72, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. Funeral service 11 am, Monday, July 11, at Mt. Carmel M. B. Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

