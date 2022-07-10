HAIRE, Vera



Age 72, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022. Funeral service 11 am, Monday, July 11, at Mt. Carmel M. B. Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat



Funeral Home, Inc.

