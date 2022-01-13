HALCOMB, Champ



Age 64 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 3, 1957. On August 17, 1978, in Fairfield he married Judy Wagner. Champ enjoyed going to auctions, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. Over the years he started and owned many businesses. Champ never met a stranger.



Champ was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who is survived by his wife, Judy Halcomb; four children, Michele (Megan) Halcomb, Kristen (Russell Haacke) Halcomb, Katie Luff, and Dakota Halcomb; one brother, Greg (Lynn) Halcomb; three grandchildren, Jacob, Aiden, and Kamry; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Halcomb Sr.; his mother, Catherine Truett; five brothers, including his best friend, Bill Brickner; and son-in-law, David Luff.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 5:00PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to meet at the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 9:00 AM to join the procession to Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences can be made at



