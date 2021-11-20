HALCOMB, Wilma Dean



Wilma Dean Halcomb, age 78, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Atrium Medical Center. Wilma was born February 10, 1943, in Cumberland, KY, to the late Henry and Stella Hampton. Wilma devoted her entire life to the needs of other before herself. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Halcomb in 1999. She is survived by her four daughters, Henrietta Harrell, Grace Anne Halcomb, Martha Hestor, Mary Halcomb; her three grandchildren, her two brothers, Thomas Hampton, Brown Hampton; her six sisters, Delma Long, Retha Cottongim, Genny Lane, Margaret Hampton, Wanda Ling, Cathy Henderson. Funeral Services will be 1pm, November 29, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St, Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, 11am to 1pm, at the funeral home.



