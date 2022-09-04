HALE, Buster



91, of Medway, Ohio, entered His heavenly home on September 2, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was an Army Korean War Veteran, and retired from General Motors in Dayton, Ohio. Buster was born May 16, 1931, the son to the late Clarence and Nora (Fletcher) Hale of Council, VA. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Emma Carnes Hale; two brothers Bert Hale of Dayton, OH, Paul Hale of Council, VA; one sister-in-law Mickey Hale of Wise, VA; one nephew, Michael Lester of Nashville, TN; two brothers-in-law Clarence Lester of Xenia, OH, Curt Lockhart of St. Cloud, FL.



Survivors include one loving step-daughter Lisa Hurst, of Fortville, IN; brother, Buford Hale of Medway, OH; four sisters, Julia Lester of Xenia, OH, Estelle (Nick) Regon, of Cookeville, TN, Shirley Lockhart of Bristol, VA and Darlene Hale of Medway, OH; one brother-in-law John Faulkner of Bellbrook, OH; one sister-in-law Rita Hale of Council, VA; nieces and nephews, Lynda Earley of Xenia, OH, Dyana Schutz of Panama City, FL, Debbie Baker of Cookeville, TN, Nick Regon Jr., of West Carrolton, OH, Denise Regon of Deltona FL, Brenda Robinson of Bristol, VA, Tonya Singleton of Richmond, KY, Norelle Giles of Wise, VA; and many great-nephews, nieces and cousins; two special people he claimed as grandchildren, Tucker and Kenzie Gantz. A very special thank you to the Hospice of Dayton.



A service to honor his life will begin at 1pm Wednesday, Sept. 7th, at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery, Lockington. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to the service from 11-1pm.



