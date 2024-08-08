Hale, Carol

Hale (Bowser), Carol Sue



Carol Sue (Bowser) Hale, age 76, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2024, at Brookhaven Retirement Community. She was born on December 5, 1947, to the late Roberta (Shank) and Harley Bowser Sr. in Dayton. She was a Cook for Heartland Nursing Home in Kettering for numerous years. She enjoyed doing ceramics and spending time with her family. She was a longtime resident of Brookhaven Retirement Community, where she formed many meaningful and lasting relationships with both the residents and staff members. The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone at Brookhaven for the heartfelt commitment and hospitality that they continuously showed Carol and her family throughout her time there. Carol is survived by her nieces and nephews: Christine Smith-Jackson, Teri Nash, Juanita (Gary) Dafler, Christopher (Tanya) Bowser, Wesley (Michelle) Smith, & Brent Bowser, great nieces and nephews: Erin Weimer, Marie (Jason) Lowther, Andrew (Sarah) Dafler, Megan Nash, Joy Slaney, Kaela Smith, Noah (Mikayla) Jackson, Elizabeth Smith, & Madison Smith, sister-in-law: Sandy Bowser, along with numerous great great nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Jerry Hale, sister: Patricia (Ivan) Smith, and brothers: Harley Bowser Jr., & Eugene (Yvonne) Bowser. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Basore Road Bible Church (5675 Basore Rd, Dayton, OH 45415). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



