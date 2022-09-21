dayton-daily-news logo
X

HALE, CLEADIETH

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HALE, Cleadieth "Butch"

Age 76, of Fairfield died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Cincinnati on June 3, 1946, the son of Cleadieth and Mattie (Noble) Hale. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving from June 27, 1963, to July 3, 1967. For over 33 years he enjoyed collecting and selling antiques. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Andrews) Hale; two sons, Scott (Meg) Hale of Fairfield Township and David (Marcy) Hale of Fairfield and three grandchildren, Anna and Ian Hale and Dylan Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jacqueline "Jack" Hale. Private graveside services will be held at Oxford Cemetery with Rev. Randy Stearns officiating. The family wishes to thank Dr. Paula Weisenberger, the OHC Team and Hospice of Cincinnati for their service. Memorials may be directed the Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
KUNTZ, Kenneth
2
SHANK, Edward
3
PARKER, Dorothy
4
GREENE, Patricia
5
McAlister, Doris
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top