HALE, Cleadieth "Butch"



Age 76, of Fairfield died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Cincinnati on June 3, 1946, the son of Cleadieth and Mattie (Noble) Hale. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving from June 27, 1963, to July 3, 1967. For over 33 years he enjoyed collecting and selling antiques. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Andrews) Hale; two sons, Scott (Meg) Hale of Fairfield Township and David (Marcy) Hale of Fairfield and three grandchildren, Anna and Ian Hale and Dylan Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jacqueline "Jack" Hale. Private graveside services will be held at Oxford Cemetery with Rev. Randy Stearns officiating. The family wishes to thank Dr. Paula Weisenberger, the OHC Team and Hospice of Cincinnati for their service. Memorials may be directed the Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.

