HALE, James H.

Age 77, of Dayton, passed away Feb. 22, 2022. He was born Nov. 6, 1944, in Charleston, WV, to the late James and Dorothy Hale. Jim was also

preceded in death by his daughter, Jimile O. Hale; and brother, Danny Hale. Jim leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Diane Motley Hale; sons: James Jr. and Deitrick A. Hale; grandchildren: Deitrick James and

Autumn Rose; sister, Tina Hale Adams (Keith); several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends: Therman Bradley, April Robinson and Stanley Frazier. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road,

service will begin at 10:30 am. Masks are required. Donations can be made to Parkinson.org.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

