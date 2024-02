Hale, Lee



Age 78, of Centerville, stopped paying taxes February 8, 2024. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 3:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 1:00PM to 3:00PM until the time of service. For complete remembrance please visit www.routsong.com



