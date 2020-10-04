HALE, Timothy R. Timothy R. Hale, age 62, of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 3, 1958, the son of Roy and Irene (Hopkins) Hale. Timothy was employed in the street maintenance department for the City of Hamilton for 25 years, retiring in 2010. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Harrison, Ohio. On September 22, 1979, in Harrison, Ohio, he married Brenda Pence. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Brenda Hale; two children, Katie (Kevin) Wesley and Scott (Randi) Hale; two sisters, Bonnie (Sean) Brock and Judy McNew; four grandchildren, Levi, Noah, Logan, and Savannah; numerous half siblings, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gary McNew. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 10:00 AM with Dr. Ronnie Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com

