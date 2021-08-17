HALL, Carlos

HALL, Jr., Carlos Edward



Nov. 29, 1960 – Aug. 13, 2021



Carlos Edward Hall Jr. left us on August 13, 2021. He is



survived by his mother Jannetta Washburn and stepmother Edith Hall; his siblings Theresa and David Zimmerman, Belinda Rodgers, Carleen Hall, Milliard "Lee" and Kristy Hall, Janice Pelfrey; and his two children: Sarah Mustaine and Ashley Hall; his son-in-law Eric Mustaine; his grandchildren Addilyn Mustaine and Eric Mustaine Jr., and many other close family and friends.



Carlos is preceded in death by his father, Carlos Edward Hall Sr., and his stepfather, William "Bill" Washburn; his nephew, Richard "Ricky" Zimmerman, and brother-in-law, Joe Rodgers.



"Junior", as he was affectionately referred to, was born on November 29, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio. He retired from Harlow Foods (formerly Harlamert Foods) after over three decades of work packaging, shipping, and receiving fine foods to customers throughout the Midwest. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan, a lover of rock 'n' roll, and a staunch Republican. His infectious laugh was the cause of smiles and hijinks for friends and strangers alike throughout his life. Junior was a caring and compassionate man.



Carlos Edward Hall Jr.'s life will be celebrated by extended family and friends on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 11 am to 1 pm with the funeral from 1 pm-2 pm. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Flowers may be sent to Newcomer Funeral Home or plant a tree in a National



Forest.



