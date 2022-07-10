HALL, Charles David



Charles David Hall was born September 28, 1960, and died suddenly and unexpectedly on June 27, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Jolura Hall, his sister, Lynda Hall (and friend, Jim Schnell), his brother, Douglas Hall (and wife, Lisa Rostad), his nieces, Hope Boyd and Paige Hall (and fiancé Michael Roberson), his nephew, Jeremy Boyd, his aunts, Maria Beimly and Janet Myers, and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to The Castle, Centerville, Ohio, (http://friendsatthecastle.com). A memorial service is planned for 11 am on Saturday, August 20 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 5555 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 am, and the service will be streamed online.

