HALL, Charles

CHARLES K. "POPPY" HALL, 59, of Lucasville, Ohio, passed away Thursday evening, July 8, 2021. He was born in Springfield on January 8, 1962, the son of the late Billy Ray and Ada Jean (Parsley) Hall. Poppy is survived by his children, Kippy Hall, James Hall, Billy Hall, Mark Hall, Melinda (Ken) Ackley, and Amanda (Cody) Capper; 17 grandchildren; brothers, Donald Ray (Rachel) Hall and Lewis David "Corky" Hall; sister, Billie Jean (John) Wainman; and several nieces and nephews. A time to gather and celebrate Poppy's life will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. You may express condolences to the family at


