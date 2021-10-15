HALL, Charles W.



Age 74 of Eaton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2021, in Montana while doing what he loved, seeing the



national parks. Born in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Earl and Dorothy Hall. He graduated from Twin Valley South High School in 1965 and went on to have a career in tool and die. He retired from Delphi in 2008 after 43 years of employment. He is survived by his wife Billie, his 3 sons Charlie Hall (Dreama), Stephen Hall, Scott Hall (Andrea), grandchildren Gavin Degler, Stephanie Hall, Sarah Hall, Carson Hall and Cora Hall. Charles was a U.S. Air Force Veteran; he was a faithful member of United Church of God in Cincinnati, where he had many friends. He had several hobbies over his lifetime



including drag racing, woodworking, metal fabrication and many more but most recently playing cards with his buddies and traveling. Most people would describe him as a man of



integrity and respected by his peers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Stephanie Hall, brothers David Hall and Edwin Hall. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Lindloff-Zimmerman



Funeral Home, 67 West Dayton Street, West Alexandria, OH, with Pastor Steve Myers officiating. Burial will follow at



Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Due to COVID-19, mask coverings and social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery are encouraged. Online condolence and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.

